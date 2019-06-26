Dr. Daniel Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lee, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lee, DO
Dr. Daniel Lee, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Elite Cosmetic Surgery McAllen244 Lindberg Ave, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 969-8369
-
2
South Texas Health System Clinics #2014302 S Sugar Rd Ste 201, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 277-1541Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cornerstone Regional Hospital
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- South Texas Health System McAllen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is a wonderful physician he takes the time to explain to you and ask you questions. I am currently seeing the Dr for HRT, and I feel great / I would highly recommend him .
About Dr. Daniel Lee, DO
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Med Center At Brackenridge
- Oklahoma State University Ob/Gyn Residency
- In His Image Fam Practice Residency
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University California Santa Barbara
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.