Dr. Daniel Lee, DO

Family Medicine
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Lee, DO

Dr. Daniel Lee, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and South Texas Health System McAllen.

Dr. Lee works at New Life Cosmetic Surgery And Wellness Center in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lee's Office Locations

    Elite Cosmetic Surgery McAllen
    244 Lindberg Ave, Mcallen, TX 78501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 969-8369
    South Texas Health System Clinics #201
    4302 S Sugar Rd Ste 201, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 277-1541
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cornerstone Regional Hospital
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg
  • South Texas Health System McAllen

Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Stromal Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2019
    Dr. Lee is a wonderful physician he takes the time to explain to you and ask you questions. I am currently seeing the Dr for HRT, and I feel great / I would highly recommend him .
    Yvonne Flores in Mcallen , TX — Jun 26, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Lee, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568445005
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Med Center At Brackenridge
    Residency
    • Oklahoma State University Ob/Gyn Residency
    Internship
    • In His Image Fam Practice Residency
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University California Santa Barbara
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
