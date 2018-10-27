Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Dept of Ophthalmology - Glaucoma840 Walnut St Ste 1110, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3197
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable, pleasant and makes me feel at ease. He is patient and answers all questions without making you feel rushed. I feel confident with him as my doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Ophthalmology
