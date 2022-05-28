Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Kentucky Clinic Frankfort601 Chamberlin Ave Ste A, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (859) 251-8049
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most kind compassionate people, let alone doctors, I've ever dealt with. He has personally called me several times just to check on me to see how my medication for my migraines is working. Wonderful physician and person. I can not recommend him enough!
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GOOD SAMARITAN HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Neurology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
