Dr. Daniel Legault, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Legault, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Legault, MD
Dr. Daniel Legault, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Legault works at
Dr. Legault's Office Locations
-
1
Renal Associates of West Michigan PC330 E Beltline Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 752-6235
-
2
Rai Care Centers of Michigan II LLC311 Rockford Park Dr NE, Rockford, MI 49341 Directions (616) 863-6214
-
3
Saint Mary's Transplant310 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 685-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Munson Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Legault?
Dan is a doctor’s doctor! He far exceeds my expectations. I have been under his care for 13+ years.
About Dr. Daniel Legault, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1649204892
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legault has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legault accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Legault works at
Dr. Legault has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Legault on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Legault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legault.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.