Dr. Daniel Legault, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Munson Medical Center, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Legault works at Renal Associates of West Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Rockford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.