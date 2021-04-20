Dr. Daniel Lerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lerman, MD
Dr. Daniel Lerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland - School of Medicine|University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Colorado Limb Consultants1601 E 19th Ave Ste 3300, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 532-1068Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
I was so grateful when I found Dr. Lerman. A different surgeon created a leg length discrepancy of nearly an inch when he did my hip replacement surgery. The original surgeon treated me like I was crazy and like I was a hypochondriac because I was having so much pain in my legs, pelvis, back, neck and jaw. I am neither a whiner nor a pansy. Dr. Lerman could see that my crooked body did not match the information in the x-rays. He said, "Hmm. This is a mystery......... But I like mysteries! Let's search for answers that might explain this problem." He ordered some other tests and also referred me to a spine specialist. We did find 3 factors that contribute to my pain and crookedness. He listened and cared about the information I gave him about my body. He valued my insights because a 2 dimensional x-ray of the pelvis cannot tell the whole story. He was willing to keep looking for answers when other doctors just wanted to prescribe pain medications. Thank you, Dr. Lerman!
University Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute
New York University Hospital For Joint Diseases|NYU Hosp for Joint Dis
UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|University of Maryland - School of Medicine|University of Maryland School Medicine
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lerman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Lerman works at
Dr. Lerman has seen patients for Complications of Joint Prosthesis, Pyogenic Arthritis and Excision of Tibia or Fibula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lerman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.