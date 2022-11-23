Dr. Lettvin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Lettvin, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lettvin, MD
Dr. Daniel Lettvin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lettvin's Office Locations
Lettvin Psychiatric and Consulting Services LLC76 E 2nd St, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 772-2902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am a disabled veteran and Doc is the best and ONLY DR. IS THE ONLY DR. that I have found tha actually takes care of his patients, and really honestly cares about every patient he sees! The VA dr.ms. Don’t care and don’t want to help in my experience and dr. Lettvinn as said is the only dr. I have found that actually listens and cares!!!
About Dr. Daniel Lettvin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1154360964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lettvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lettvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lettvin works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lettvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lettvin.
