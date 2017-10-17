Overview of Dr. Daniel Levin, MD

Dr. Daniel Levin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Levin works at Cardiology Center of North Jersey in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Flemington, NJ and Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.