Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Levin, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Levin, MD
Dr. Daniel Levin, MD is a Pulmonologist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Levin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
-
1
Cardiology Center of North Jersey1030 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 777-7377
-
2
Hunterdon Medical Center Psych2100 Wescott Dr, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-6388
-
3
Nj Associates in Medicine PA31-00 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (973) 777-7377
-
4
Nj Physicians LLC6 Brighton Rd Fl 2, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 777-7911
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levin?
Excellent, experienced physician
About Dr. Daniel Levin, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1205850476
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.