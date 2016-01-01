Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Levin, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Levin, MD
Dr. Daniel Levin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
122 S Michigan Ave Ste 1025, Chicago, IL 60603
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Levin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.