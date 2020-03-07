Dr. Daniel Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Levine, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Locations
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiovascular Institute950 Warren Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 606-1004
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I Recommend this doctor Anytime a wonderful doctor n very understanding. Thank u Dr. Levine
About Dr. Daniel Levine, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1730100215
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Columbia University Med Center
- Columbia University Med Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levine speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
