Dr. Daniel Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Levy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Daniel E Levy MD PC788 Franklin Ave, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 561-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
I the small office setting and he does most of the testing. The staff is courteous and professional.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1841274834
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- University of Massachusetts
Dr. Levy works at
