Dr. Levy Bercowski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Levy Bercowski, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Levy Bercowski, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Augusta, GA.

Locations
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Limited To Official University Duties On1430 John Wesley Gilbert Dr Rm 3090, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2696
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He treat me as a family member
About Dr. Daniel Levy Bercowski, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions

