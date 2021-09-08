See All Oncologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Daniel Lieber, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (56)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Lieber, MD

Dr. Daniel Lieber, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Lieber works at Angeles Clinic & Research in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lieber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Angeles Clinic & Research
    1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 582-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 08, 2021
    He was great, I am sad he retired.
    — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Lieber, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Lieber, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356454623
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieber works at Angeles Clinic & Research in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lieber’s profile.

    Dr. Lieber has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Leukemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

