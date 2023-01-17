Overview of Dr. Daniel Liesen, MD

Dr. Daniel Liesen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Liesen works at Surgeons of Northern Illinois in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.