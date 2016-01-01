Overview of Dr. Daniel Lin, MD

Dr. Daniel Lin, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Fujian Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.