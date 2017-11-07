Dr. Daniel Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lin, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lin, MD
Dr. Daniel Lin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Urology Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St # 1266, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lin not only is an expert in his field, but he is also extremely caring. He spends whatever tine necessary to answer his patients' and caregivers' questions. I feel very confident having him as my urologist.
About Dr. Daniel Lin, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Mem Sloan Kettering
- University Wa
- University Wa School Med
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Prostate Removal, Kidney Cancer and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lin speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.