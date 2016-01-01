Overview of Dr. Daniel Lin, MS

Dr. Daniel Lin, MS is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Liver Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.