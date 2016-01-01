Dr. Daniel Lin, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lin, MS
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lin, MS
Dr. Daniel Lin, MS is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lin's Office Locations
Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases925 Chestnut St Ste 320A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Lin, MS
- Medical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831477710
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lin has seen patients for Liver Cancer and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
145 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.
