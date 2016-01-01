Overview

Dr. Daniel Linares, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Linares works at The Urgent Care At Vermont in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Rosemead, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.