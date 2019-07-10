Dr. Daniel Lindenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lindenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lindenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Molina Healthcare
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
i went for the o'rian procedure and the first two were great. it seems the last one never took on the hemroid.all in all i was very satisfied. he is a very good dr. and cares about his patient. i am going back for that last one that didn't take. the only thing i didn't like is the first time youu go their is a charge just to meet him . if go 3 times you pay for the procedure.
About Dr. Daniel Lindenberg, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Yeshiva University
