Dr. Daniel Litovsky, MD

Internal Medicine
4.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Litovsky, MD

Dr. Daniel Litovsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Litovsky works at St. Mary Medical Arts Internal Medicine in Langhorne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Dr. Litovsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Langhorne Physician Services
    240 Middletown Blvd Ste 203, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 750-2300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Lower Bucks Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Daniel Litovsky, MD

    Internal Medicine
    40 years of experience
    English, Hindi
    1275583403
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Litovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Litovsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Litovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Litovsky works at St. Mary Medical Arts Internal Medicine in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Litovsky’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Litovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

