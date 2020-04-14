Dr. Daniel Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Liu, MD
Dr. Daniel Liu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
He is amazing! Dr. Liu is wonderful, caring and very detailed. He is very thorough and explains every procedure in detail, as well. Thank you Dr. Liu!
About Dr. Daniel Liu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1104931286
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington|University Of Washington Medical Center
- Washington Univ Sch of Med|Washington University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.