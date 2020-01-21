Overview of Dr. Daniel Loesch, MD

Dr. Daniel Loesch, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center, Olean General Hospital, UPMC Chautauqua, Upmc Hamot and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Loesch works at Tri-State Neurological Surgeons in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.