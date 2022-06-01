Overview

Dr. Daniel Lopez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lopez works at BARTZ-ALTADONNA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.