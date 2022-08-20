Dr. Lopez-Infante has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Lopez-Infante, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lopez-Infante, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Okeechobee, FL.
Dr. Lopez-Infante works at
Locations
-
1
MaxHealth - Okeechobee - SE Park St204 SE Park St, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 763-1107
-
2
MaxHealth - West Palm Beach - N Congress Ave4601 N Congress Ave Ste 105, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 471-9484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez-Infante?
I have been seeing Dr Lopez for several months. He is very thorough , starting with going over all your medications every time you have an appointment. I suffer from high blood pressure, and he will not let me leave his office until it is under control. I am very happy to have changed to him for my PCP.
About Dr. Daniel Lopez-Infante, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1932762309
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Infante accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez-Infante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Infante works at
Dr. Lopez-Infante speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Infante. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Infante.
