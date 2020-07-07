Dr. Daniel Lorch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lorch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lorch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lorch, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and HCA Florida South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Lorch works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Brandon910 Oakfield Dr Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8363
Pulmonary Associates4051 Upper Creek Dr Ste 106, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Directions (813) 686-9029Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient 20 years. He is the best.
About Dr. Daniel Lorch, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1821033242
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of South Carolina
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lorch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorch accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lorch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lorch has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lorch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lorch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lorch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lorch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lorch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.