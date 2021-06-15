Dr. Daniel Lord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lord, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Gastroenterology Specialists of Gwinnett PC3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 230, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (770) 495-7646
Internal Medicine Specialists721 Wellness Way Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-7989
Northside Hospital Gwinnett1000 Medical Center Blvd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-1000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lord is a very professional and considerate physician. He took excellent care of me during my colonoscopy. Highly recommend him.
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Lord has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lord accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lord has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lord has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lord on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lord. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lord.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lord, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lord appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.