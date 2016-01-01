See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Daniel Lowenstein, MD

Pediatric Neurology
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lowenstein, MD

Dr. Daniel Lowenstein, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Lowenstein works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lowenstein's Office Locations

    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    ColumbiaDoctors - West 86th Street
    21 West 86th Street, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Designed Clinical Nutrition Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Seizure
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Daniel Lowenstein, MD

    Pediatric Neurology
    English
    1720309040
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh|Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
    TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Lowenstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lowenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lowenstein works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lowenstein’s profile.

    Dr. Lowenstein has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowenstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lowenstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

