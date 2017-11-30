Dr. Daniel Lozeau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lozeau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lozeau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Lozeau, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Pearle Vision - Stony Brook, NY1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 200 Bldg F, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vytra Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has seen Dr. Lozeau for various issues including acne. He is very informative taking time to educate us and is extremely professional. He made my daughter feel very comfortable. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Daniel Lozeau, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1598081721
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Coll Med
- Stony Brook U Hosp & Med Ctr
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozeau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lozeau accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lozeau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lozeau. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozeau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozeau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozeau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.