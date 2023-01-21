Dr. Daniel Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Lu, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Lu, MD
Dr. Daniel Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Lu's Office Locations
General Surgery - Upper East Side520 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Cardiology at The Wellness & Prevention Center170 William Street, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lu is a very concerned, caring physician that follows up and is highly knowledgeable and capable in his field of cardiology
About Dr. Daniel Lu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
