Dr. Daniel Luciano, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Luciano, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Luciano works at Comprehensive Epilepsy Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Werner K Doyle M.d. PC
    223 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 558-0805

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan
Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders
Sudoscan

Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Nonepileptic Seizures Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 11, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Daniel Luciano was great, I was his patient 20 years ago and he change my life completely. My seizures were not controlled by medicine so he offered me the option of having brain surgery. In 1994 I had brain surgery with Dr. Doyle and since then, I have being seizure free. I am so grateful with Dr. Luciano, and I highly recommended him to any one, because he is a very special kind of doctor , that likes to really help his patients. HE IS AWESOME!!!! Daisy in New York city.
    Daisy. — Dec 11, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Luciano, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487766101
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai MC
    Internship
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Luciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luciano works at Comprehensive Epilepsy Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Luciano’s profile.

    Dr. Luciano has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Luciano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luciano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

