Dr. Daniel Luppens, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Luppens, MD

Dr. Daniel Luppens, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.

Dr. Luppens works at VCU Hospital Plastic Surgery in Richmond, VA with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luppens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Evans Haynes Burn Center
    1213 E Clay St, Richmond, VA 23298 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-3060
  2. 2
    Moses Cone Physician Services Inc.
    1002 N Church St Ste 100, Greensboro, NC 27401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 890-2210
  3. 3
    Vcu Health - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    7301 Forest Ave Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 288-5222
  4. 4
    Mcv Physicians At Stony Point
    9109 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 828-5222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • VCU Medical Center Main Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Skin Grafts
Treatment frequency



Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Skin Grafts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Eyelid Surgery
Facial Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Skin Cancer
Abdominoplasty
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Blepharoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Facelift
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Lip, Excision or Resection
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Second-Degree Burns
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis
Third-Degree Burns
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 03, 2016
    Dr Luppens did an outstanding job of fixing up a large and hideous tummy scar I had lived with for 53 years, in addition to a breast augmentation. He did a great job, especially with judgement on breast size for my body type -- (I was very concerned about augmentation being conspicuous). So glad I finally made the decision to fix things for myself and thankful that Dr Luppens made it easy for me.
    Wesson, MS — Apr 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Luppens, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Luppens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luppens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luppens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luppens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luppens has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luppens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luppens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luppens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luppens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luppens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

