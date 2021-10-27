Overview

Dr. Daniel Lynch, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Lynch works at ASSOCIATED PHYSICIANS OF LIBERTYVILLE in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.