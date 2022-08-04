Dr. Daniel Malloy, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malloy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Malloy, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Malloy, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Davenport, IA.
Locations
Crow Valley Dental Care4346 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA 52807 Directions (563) 253-1937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
I had a new partial that I could never get to feel right. He worked with me and We ordered a replacement metal partial! He didn’t give up and always made me feel like I wasn’t a pain! lol
About Dr. Daniel Malloy, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1942825807
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malloy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malloy accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malloy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malloy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Malloy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malloy.
