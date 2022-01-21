Overview

Dr. Daniel Manavi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Manavi works at South Valley Heart Center Inc. in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.