Overview

Dr. Daniel Manzanares, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.



Dr. Manzanares works at Cigna Medical Group in Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.