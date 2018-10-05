Dr. Daniel March, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. March is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel March, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel March, MD
Dr. Daniel March, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. March's Office Locations
-
1
Pittsburgh Office5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-5500Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
-
2
Norton Orthopedic Institute Angies Way9880 Angies Way Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (412) 605-3262
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful surgeon with a great bedside manner. Listens to the concerns of the patient. Saw husband at the Pgh VA at University Center.
About Dr. Daniel March, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1942648795
