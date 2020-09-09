Overview

Dr. Daniel Marcus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Marcus works at Florida Institute of Health in Tamarac, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.