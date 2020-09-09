Dr. Daniel Marcus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marcus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Marcus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Florida Institute of Health7646 N Nob Hill Rd, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 484-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marcus is the best primary care MD my father has ever had. He's approachable, available, it's easy to get an appt and his office staff is outstanding. Dr. Marcus and his team reminds me of what a professional office is, and should be. Thank you all! Audrey Morguess
About Dr. Daniel Marcus, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1861466054
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Marcus has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcus.
