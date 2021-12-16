Dr. Daniel Marin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Marin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Marin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Marin works at
Gastromed LLC8600 SW 92nd St Ste 107, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (786) 298-5570
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
As a result of sports injuries in my youth, I began developing severe arthritis with limited mobility & extreme pain in my early 50's. I was referred to Dr. Marin by a highly accredited orthopedic surgeon and could not be more pleased! His appointments are not the typical 30-60 min Dr. apt where they visit for 5 min. He is unrushed and his staff are great. Dr. Marin has helped a great deal with my surgically repaired knee. And, he performed radio frequency surgery on my neck alleviating pain while giving me substantially increased mobility. This Dr. has been terrific and is worth calling if you're in pain.
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
