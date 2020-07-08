See All Dermatologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Daniel Marnell, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Marnell, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Marnell works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    6367 Alvarado Ct Ste 107, San Diego, CA 92120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 287-1882
    Monday
    8:15am - 11:30am
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Warts
Actinic Keratosis

Dermatitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 08, 2020
    Excellent
    — Jul 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Marnell, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Marnell, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1508831280
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Marnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marnell works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Marnell’s profile.

    Dr. Marnell has seen patients for Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

