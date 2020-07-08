Dr. Daniel Marnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Marnell, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Marnell, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Marnell works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Physicians Medical Group6367 Alvarado Ct Ste 107, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 287-1882Monday8:15am - 11:30amTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marnell?
Excellent
About Dr. Daniel Marnell, MD
- Dermatology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1508831280
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marnell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marnell works at
Dr. Marnell has seen patients for Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marnell speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Marnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.