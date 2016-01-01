Overview of Dr. Daniel Martin, MD

Dr. Daniel Martin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Cardiovascular Surgical Assocs in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.