Dr. Daniel Martin, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (128)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Martin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Depts Of Med Physiology and Surgery @Vcu|Depts Of Med Physiology and Surgery @Vcu|Depts Of Med Physiology and Surgery @Vcu|Texas Tech University Med Center|Texas Tech University Med Center|Texas Tech University Med Center

Dr. Martin works at OrthoVirginia - Henrico Parham/West End in Richmond, VA with other offices in North Chesterfield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OrthoVirginia - Henrico Parham/West End
    7650 E Parham Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-7008
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    OrthoVirginia - Chippenham
    1115 Boulders Pkwy Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 445-9856
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (33)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Doctor Martin is very experienced and knowledgeable. He also has a great bedside manner
    Thomas Kolenich — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Martin, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1467434290
    Education & Certifications

    • Depts Of Med Physiology and Surgery @Vcu|Depts Of Med Physiology and Surgery @Vcu|Depts Of Med Physiology and Surgery @Vcu|Texas Tech University Med Center|Texas Tech University Med Center|Texas Tech University Med Center
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin has seen patients for Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

