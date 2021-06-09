Overview of Dr. Daniel Mass, MD

Dr. Daniel Mass, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.



Dr. Mass works at Univ Chcg Ortho Sprts Medcn in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.