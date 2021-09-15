See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Riverhead, NY
Dr. Daniel Massiah, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Riverhead, NY
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Massiah, MD

Dr. Daniel Massiah, MD is a Pulmonologist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Massiah works at East End Pulmonary Care in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Massiah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East End Pulmonary Care PC
    1025 Roanoke Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 727-6717

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Peconic Bay Medical Center
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 15, 2021
    I like Dr Massiah very much. Had issues with front desk woman Pam, who is extremely rude,but the lady who did my breathing test was compassionate and kind. The only reason I'll go back is Dr massiah was helpful in so many ways as well as his assistant Mary.
    William Meyer — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Massiah, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063485969
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

