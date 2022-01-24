Dr. Daniel Mattson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mattson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mattson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Mattson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Dr. Mattson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Neurosciences12266 De Paul Dr Ste 100, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 738-2770Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
-
2
SSM Health300 Medical Plz Ste 221, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-6041
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mattson?
Dr Mattson was a God send for my daughter a few years ago and got her the help/meds she needed. I then switched to him as well. He is kind and understanding and takes all the time you need to talk with you about any concerns you have. I am now going to try and get my dad into see him. We have so much faith in Dr. Mattson!!
About Dr. Daniel Mattson, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1447237870
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University Health Sciences Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mattson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mattson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mattson works at
Dr. Mattson has seen patients for Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mattson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mattson speaks Afrikaans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mattson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mattson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mattson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mattson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.