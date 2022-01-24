Overview

Dr. Daniel Mattson, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.



Dr. Mattson works at SSM Health Neurosciences in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Seizure Disorders and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.