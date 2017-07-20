Dr. Daniel Maurer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Maurer, MD
Dr. Daniel Maurer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Norton Orthopedic Institute4123 Dutchmans Ln Ste 401, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-2440
- Norton Hospital
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Center Care
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health
- Health Net
- Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
- Humana
- Kentucky Racing Health and Welfare
- MDwise
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Provider Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Tricare
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Ohio State University
- Ohio St U
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Maurer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maurer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maurer has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maurer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maurer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maurer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.