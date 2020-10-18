Dr. Mausner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Mausner, MD
Dr. Daniel Mausner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Daniel C Mausner MD and Mark J Kirchblum MD Llp2000 N Village Ave Ste 211, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-1303Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mercy Medical Center1000 N Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-1303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Usv Optical Inc.711 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 277-3254
Rockville Gastroenterology & Internal Medicine2 Lincoln Ave Ste 303, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 764-1303
- Mercy Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent Doctor. His wealth of knowledge and experience is the reason for my well being! He saw something in a routine procedure that many other doctors may have missed due to his old school approach and not taking shortcuts.
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1912907882
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mausner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mausner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mausner has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Lactose Intolerance and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mausner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mausner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mausner.
