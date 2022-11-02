Overview of Dr. Daniel McBrayer Jr, MD

Dr. Daniel McBrayer Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. McBrayer Jr works at Fayetteville Ortho/Sprts Medcn in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.