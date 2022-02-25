Overview of Dr. Daniel McCall, DO

Dr. Daniel McCall, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Trenton.



Dr. McCall works at Nilesh Patel MD PC in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.