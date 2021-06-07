See All Ophthalmologists in Dickson, TN
Dr. Daniel McClure, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel McClure, MD

Dr. Daniel McClure, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They completed their residency with Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College

Dr. McClure works at The McClure Eye Center in Dickson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McClure's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The McClure Eye Center
    114 Highway 70 E Ste 4, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Blepharitis
Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American General
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 07, 2021
    My experience with Dr.McClure was excellent. Very direct and straight to the points. In and out of office visits quickly. Clean, organized, and pleasant office area / staff.
    Lance J. — Jun 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel McClure, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780750331
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baptist Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McClure works at The McClure Eye Center in Dickson, TN. View the full address on Dr. McClure’s profile.

    Dr. McClure has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

