See All Vascular Surgeons in Decatur, GA
Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Decatur, GA
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD

Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.

Dr. McDevitt works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Decatur, GA with other offices in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. McDevitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Decatur Hospital
    2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 501-9355
  2. 2
    South Atlanta Vascular Institute
    1035 Southcrest Dr Ste 250, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 996-9945
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Henry Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aberrant Subclavian Artery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Complications from Heart Procedures Chevron Icon
Complications from Vascular Devices Chevron Icon
Complications from Vascular Procedures Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vascular Malposition Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Access Creation and Care Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hum Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thromboembolic Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McDevitt?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McDevitt to family and friends

    Dr. McDevitt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McDevitt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174676829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Good Samaritan Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDevitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDevitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDevitt has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDevitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. McDevitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDevitt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDevitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDevitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.