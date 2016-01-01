Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDevitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD
Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Emory Decatur Hospital2701 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-9355
South Atlanta Vascular Institute1035 Southcrest Dr Ste 250, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 996-9945Monday9:00am - 4:45pmTuesday9:00am - 4:45pmWednesday9:00am - 4:45pmThursday9:00am - 4:45pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pm
- Piedmont Henry Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1174676829
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio
Dr. McDevitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDevitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDevitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDevitt has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDevitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McDevitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDevitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDevitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDevitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.