Overview of Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD

Dr. Daniel McDevitt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Henry Hospital.



Dr. McDevitt works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Decatur, GA with other offices in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.