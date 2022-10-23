Dr. Daniel McDyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McDyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel McDyer, MD
Dr. Daniel McDyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. McDyer works at
Dr. McDyer's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrical & Gynecological Associates of Jacksonville P.A.3627 University Blvd S Ste 340, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 398-1202
- 2 4788 Hodges Blvd Bldg B, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 423-2517
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDyer?
Very professional. He has been my gyn for a good number of years. Always answers any questions I have in understandable manner.
About Dr. Daniel McDyer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184617839
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDyer works at
42 patients have reviewed Dr. McDyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.